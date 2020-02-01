429,300 Shares in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.56% of Diplomat Pharmacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth $7,073,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $3.98 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

