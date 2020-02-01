$442.34 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce sales of $442.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.42 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $406.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

EV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE EV opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

