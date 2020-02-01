460,000 Shares in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 2,928,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

