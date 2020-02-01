$491.63 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $491.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $489.20 million. Argo Group reported sales of $483.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Argo Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Argo Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Argo Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group by 660.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $65.60 on Friday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

