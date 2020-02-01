4NEW Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $14,768.00 and approximately $3,692.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.