56,469 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

