$58.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will announce $58.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Ashford posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $236.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $247.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

