$66.40 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post $66.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.58 million and the highest is $70.51 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $253.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.49 million to $283.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $354.67 million, with estimates ranging from $303.38 million to $409.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.00 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $496.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

