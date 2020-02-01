68,151 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 179,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

