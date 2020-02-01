76,953 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 1,144,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

