89,281 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 7,599,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.