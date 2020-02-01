93,792 Shares in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Golden Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.