ABBC Coin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and $39.61 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, DragonEX, IDAX and BitForex. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001032 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,740 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,914 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

ABBC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, DragonEX, IDAX, RightBTC, BitForex, DOBI trade, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.