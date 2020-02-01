Absolute Reaches Market Cap of $21,548.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Absolute has a market cap of $21,548.00 and $1,830.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.01243808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046087 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00203597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067538 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

