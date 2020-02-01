Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 34,304 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 18.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

