Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $17.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

