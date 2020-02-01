Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 62,254 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,033 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

