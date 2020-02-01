Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 45,535 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,535 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 8.86% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

FDLO opened at $39.21 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

