Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $448,230.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.45 or 0.05879978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, ZBG, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Indodax and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

