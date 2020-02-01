AC3 Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, AC3 has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a market capitalization of $245,504.00 and $1.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

