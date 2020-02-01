Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

