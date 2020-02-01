Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood and Coinnest. Achain has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $750,876.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Indodax, OKEx, OOOBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, Cobinhood and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

