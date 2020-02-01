Achain (ACT) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Cobinhood and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $6.13 million and $548,878.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Huobi, Kucoin, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Indodax, CoinEgg, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

