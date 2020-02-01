ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

