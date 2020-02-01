Acoin Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $30,988.00 and $9.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.