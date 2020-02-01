Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,585 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

