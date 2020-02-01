Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $537,414.00 and $9,160.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,769,400 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.