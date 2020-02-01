Actinium Price Reaches $0.0316 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $561,148.00 and $8,674.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,751,150 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

