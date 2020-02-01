Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $777,686.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 129.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $777,686.00 and $447,713.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.