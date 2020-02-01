Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.00% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

