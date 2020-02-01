Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 4,835 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.