AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

