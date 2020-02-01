Adelphoi (ADL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $231.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $143,895.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

