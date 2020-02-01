AdEx Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $378,178.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.