AdHive Reaches Market Cap of $106,320.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $106,320.00 and $212.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.