Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,132. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

