Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $5,797.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,381 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

