Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,254,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,629,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

