Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $64,226.00 and $98.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,293,877 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

