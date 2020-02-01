Advanced Technology Coin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $55,783.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 222.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,291,927 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

