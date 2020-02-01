Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:AAL opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

