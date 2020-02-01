Adzcoin (ADZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $56,124.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

