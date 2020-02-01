aelf 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.20 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, aelf has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. aelf has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Koinex, IDEX, Bibox, BCEX, Allbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, Bancor Network, BigONE, Tokenomy, Bithumb, AirSwap, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

