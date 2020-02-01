aelf (ELF) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $25.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BigONE, IDEX and Bithumb. In the last week, aelf has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.02939656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00194002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00120561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, BCEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BigONE, Bibox, Tokenomy, GOPAX, AirSwap, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC, Koinex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

