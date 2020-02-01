Aeon (AEON) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $700.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

