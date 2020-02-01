Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 520,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

