Aeron Price Reaches $0.13 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, IDAX and Tidex. In the last week, Aeron has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, IDAX, Bit-Z, IDEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kuna, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

