Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.38 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tokenomy, ZB.COM and BitMart. Aeternity has a total market cap of $51.38 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000523 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,678,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,857,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bithumb, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Zebpay, OKEx, Koinex, OTCBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, BigONE, HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin, Mercatox, Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, IDAX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, OOOBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

