Aeternity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.19 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $58.66 million and $17.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, Crex24 and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000529 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,742,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,921,072 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ZB.COM, Koinex, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, Crex24, DragonEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, IDAX, HADAX, Bithumb, FCoin, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

