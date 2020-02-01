AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 617,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,700. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

